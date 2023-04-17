Officials warn Kansans against impaired driving on 4/20

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned Kansans not to drive under the influence of marijuana on a day notorious for its use - 4/20 - or they could face prison time.

KVOE reports that each April 20 - commonly known as 420 - officials see an increase in marijuana use as the day is recognized as a “marijuana holiday,” and locals can expect to see more police on the streets.

In 2023, KVOE said law enforcement agencies anticipate a rise in impaired driving as well and have teamed up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in its “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.” campaign.

NHTSA data shows that the presence of marijuana in fatality car crashes doubled between 2009 and 2019. In 2018 alone, 46% of drivers that were killed in a crash tested positive for drugs.

“It doesn’t matter what the day is,” Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers said in a news release. “Marijuana impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle, we are asking our community members to obey the law and to make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

Officials noted that drivers who may use marijuana are encouraged to take the following measures:

If marijuana has been used, residents should not operate a vehicle. Passengers should also not get in a car with a drug-impaired driver.

Just like when alcohol is consumed, a designated driver should be selected who anticipates not partaking in any substances.

Do not allow friends who may be impaired to drive.

If an impaired driver is seen on the road, locals should report it to the Lyon Co. Communications Center at 620-343-4225.

Officials indicated those who are found to be driving under the influence of drugs could face fines of up to $2,500, one year in prison and the revocation of their driver’s license depending on previous offenses.

