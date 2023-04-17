N. Lyon Co. sharing its talents in 2nd annual arts festival

The N. Lyon Co. Arts Festival is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Admire Community Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Admire is getting ready to celebrate the talents of their friends and neighbors.

The North Lyon Co. Arts Festival is coming up Saturday. Valerie Bashaw and Carol Curless visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

This is the second year for the event. Carol and Valerie says more than two people are expected to sell and show their work. They say it represents a variety of artistic forms.

They say the arts festival is special, not only to showcase the talented people of the region, but also to celebrate the area’s history and to show off their small town pride.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22 at the Admire Community Center

They’ll have breakfast available from 7 to 9 a.m., with the arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A children’s activity will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Santa Fe Trail Bus Tour set for Saturday already is sold out, but another tour is set for April 29. It’s $30. Contact the N. Lyon Co. Museum if interested.

The arts festival is sponsored by Admire UMC, Admire Community PRIDE, and N. Lyon Co. Museum.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Warmer tomorrow with several rain chances ahead
Warmer Tuesday And Several Rain Chances Ahead
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays

Latest News

Carol Curless and Valerie Bashaw discuss the N. Lyon Co. Arts Festival.
N. Lyon Co. sharing its talents in 2nd annual arts festival
Janel DeLeye discussed some of the special items available at the next Friends of the Topeka &...
Books, movies, unusual finds highlight Friends of the Library book & media sale
Janel DeLeye discussed some of the special items available at the next Friends of the Topeka &...
Books, movies, unusual finds highlight Friends of the Library book & media sale
Dave Studebaker, KS Dept. of Transportation
Orange cones? Slow down! KDOT offers reminders for Work Zone Safety Week