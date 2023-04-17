N. Lyon Co. sharing its talents in 2nd annual arts festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Admire is getting ready to celebrate the talents of their friends and neighbors.

The North Lyon Co. Arts Festival is coming up Saturday. Valerie Bashaw and Carol Curless visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

This is the second year for the event. Carol and Valerie says more than two people are expected to sell and show their work. They say it represents a variety of artistic forms.

They say the arts festival is special, not only to showcase the talented people of the region, but also to celebrate the area’s history and to show off their small town pride.

The event will be held Saturday, April 22 at the Admire Community Center

They’ll have breakfast available from 7 to 9 a.m., with the arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A children’s activity will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Santa Fe Trail Bus Tour set for Saturday already is sold out, but another tour is set for April 29. It’s $30. Contact the N. Lyon Co. Museum if interested.

The arts festival is sponsored by Admire UMC, Admire Community PRIDE, and N. Lyon Co. Museum.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.