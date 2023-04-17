Mother of Chapman High School student says daughter was left behind during field trip

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Every parent hopes their child is looked after when they send them on a field trip.

Vicky Self-Otjenbruns says that wasn’t the case.

Her daughter Andrea, who is a freshman at Chapman High School, was attending a choir competition Saturday about 30 minutes away at Manhattan High School.

She says Andrea called her in tears, saying the school bus left without her.

”I had to actually call Manhattan Police Department to go over there and check on her to make sure that she’d stay safe and warm because it was chilly and I did not get any kind of notification until after she had called me. I had passed that bus that she was supposed to be on as I’m going to get her,” Vicky said.

Vicky says the school wasn’t aware it had left her daughter behind until she had already left to pick her up herself.

The school district issued a statement to 13 News on Monday which said the teacher on the field trip realized during the drive home that a student hadn’t gotten on the bus at the planned departure time.

The teacher immediately notified a second Chapman teacher who was still in Manhattan and called the student’s parent to offer her a ride home. USD 473 says the parent declined the offer for transportation, but school staff members stayed in touch with the student with while they waited for her parent to pick her up.

Vicky said she doesn’t plan to let either of her two children take part in any field trips for the foreseeable future.

