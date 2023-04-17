Monday forecast: A nice afternoon after a cold start

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a chilly morning, temperatures will be warming in the 70s for most areas this afternoon with the lightest winds of the week. Temperatures remain near and above seasonal average through Thursday before cooler air returns Friday through the weekend. There are also several chances for rain and even t-storms through the week with additional frost/freeze opportunities for the weekend.

Taking Action:

While the fire danger threat is relatively low today due to light winds, if you are going to do any burning use caution especially out toward central KS with gusts possibly up to 20 mph and low relative humidity. Also make sure you’re putting out the fires properly since any lingering embers that spark fires the rest of the week could lead to uncontrollable fires due to stronger winds.

Most of the rain chances will occur at night so any outdoor plans you have, keep them just stay weather aware especially late Wednesday into Wednesday evening for a severe weather potential. As for the rain chance during the day Friday, it won’t be heavy and many spots will likely remain dry.

This weekend’s lows will be down in the 30s for 2 chances for a frost and/or freeze.



If you’re a fan of mild weather you have 3 days to enjoy with Thursday near seasonal before cooler air moves in by Friday which may end up sticking around for the rest of the month.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s along and east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 70s for many spots out toward central KS. Winds W/S 5-10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph can’t be ruled out.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low chance for isolated showers/storms between 3am-6am. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

While the risk for storms still remains low Tuesday night, there are better ingredients necessary for strong to a brief severe storm vs tonight especially north of I-70 but many spots still may end up remaining dry.

Wednesday will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s and gusts around 35 mph. Most of the day will be dry but we’ll fine tune the forecast in the coming days on when storms will begin to develop. This will be the timeframe of when rain will be most likely this week (late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night) but also lead to the best risk for severe weather for the week.

Other than a few leftover storms early Thursday morning, most of the day will be dry and highs more in the mid-upper 60s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out Friday however won’t be heavy. It will keep highs much cooler with 50s to low 60s.

The weekend remains chilly: Uncertainty remains how much cloud cover there will be both days but confidence is high that Sunday will be warmer than Saturday and lows will be in the 30s both mornings for a frost and/or freeze for many spots.

Hail/wind risk with storms Tuesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late in the afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.