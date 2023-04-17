Local social studies teacher named Kansas nominee for national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local social studies teacher has been named as the Kansas nominee for a nationwide award that honors educators for their roles in students lives while also engaging them in learning about history.

Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says on Monday, April 17, that Seaman Middle School Social Studies Teacher Jeffrey Schuh has been named as the Kansas nominee for the National History Day Teacher of the Year award.

USD 345 noted that teachers are recognized for their role in the lives of students and their commitment to engaging in historical learning through the use of primary sources, active learning strategies and participation in the National History Day Contest.

Officials indicated that each nominee is given a $500 award and the overall Teacher of the Year gets to take home another $10,000.

“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history. They engage their students with hands-on, inquiry-based learning with primary sources. I congratulate them on their well-deserved nominations.”

Seaman Public Schools said the national winner will be chosen by a committee of teachers and historians and will be announced on June 15 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony in College Park, Maryland.

Officials noted that nominees’ work is required to clearly show the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

