Lawrence Police warn of scam using its phone number to claim harassment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have warned residents about a scam in which someone uses the LPD phone number and accuses the victim of harassment.

The Lawrence Police Department says it appears a scammer has gotten ahold of the LPD front desk phone number - 785-832-7501 - to spoof in a potential scam.

Officials said on Sunday, April 16, that a resident called to report an incident in which a caller accused him of harassment. The resident hung up the phone and called LPD immediately.

LPD noted that the potential victim received 3 more phone calls from the front desk number as he actively spoke with officials. When on the phone with the scammer, the man asked for a badge number. One was given, however, the person on the other end hung up.

Officials have warned residents that if they ever receive a call from the front desk number, to ask or a badge number and name, then give the department a call.

