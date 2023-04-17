KU Innovation Park facility opens to public 8 months after ribbon-cutting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will finally allow the community inside its newest Innovation Park Facility nearly eight months after a ribbon-cutting was held.

Officials at the University of Kansas say that students, staff and faculty are invited to celebrate the opening of the school’s newest KU Innovation Park facility from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

KU noted that the Phase III expansion facility can be found at 2033 Becker Dr. and encompasses 66,000 square feet of laboratory and office space situated adjacent to the park’s main facility.

Officials indicated that the event will be the first chance for the community to tour the building since it was completed. KUIP did host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility in August 2022. However, during this ceremony, the inside of the building was not yet finished.

KU said the grand opening celebration is open to the community and food and drinks will be provided. Guests have been asked to RSVP HERE.

The University noted that the KU Innovation Park is an economic development organization and business incubator providing lab and office space to support innovation and technology-focused companies and entrepreneurs. The organization hosts 64 companies which totals 600 jobs and nearly $40 million in payroll.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.