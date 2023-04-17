KU commit makes it official, signs with Jayhawks

Marcus Adams Jr. signs with KU
Marcus Adams Jr. signs with KU(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marcus Adams Jr. was supposed to come to Kansas in 2024, but he reclassifed for the Class of 2023 and made that official Monday.

“We started recruiting Marcus very late in the process,” Self said per a Kansas release. “Coach (Kurtis) Townsend was the point recruiter with Marcus. When we had Marcus and his family in on an official visit, we just really connected. He certainly fills a need. He’s a tall wing. He’s 6-foot-8 and can shoot the basketball. He had two games this year, one in which he made 11 threes and the other which he made 13 threes. He’s good with the ball in his hands and can make plays for others as well. We think he is very underrated and a youngster that can find immediate minutes with the departure of our tall wings from last year.”

A four-star recruit at the wing position, Adams is ranked No. 36 by 247Sports.com.

According to Kansas Athletics, Adams played prep basketball at Nathaniel Narbonne High School where he averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2022-23. He had three 40-point performances, including a 50-point, 21-rebound game. Adams was the recipient of the 2023 John R. Wooden High School Player of the Year Award for the L.A. City Section Open Division.

