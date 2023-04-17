Kansas officials hunt for suspect that caused hit-and-run on I-70

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Kansas are on the hunt for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a semi-truck driver from Oregon with possible injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 420.2 on westbound I-70 with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unknown vehicle had been headed west on I-70 alongside a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Ochen Obwona, 25, of Portland, Ore.

KHP noted that the unknown vehicle veered off the road to the right and hit an embankment. From there, it got back on the interstate and hit Obwona’s semi.

Officials said Obwona sustained a possible injury but was not sent to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

