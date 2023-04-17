Kansas officials gear up for 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials around the Sunflower State are gearing up for the 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has announced that it will host the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The DEA and local agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, the DEA said its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped residents rid their homes of unneeded medications - old, unwanted or expired - that often become a gateway to addiction.

Officials noted that the event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medication at more than 4,000 local dropoff sites around the nation.

In partnership with local law enforcement, the DEA indicates that the event has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since it began.

Officials said collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps or illicit drugs. Liquid products like cough syrup should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information or to find the nearest collection site, click HERE.

