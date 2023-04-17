K-State’s Classy Cats win back-to-back national titles

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Classy Cats won back-to-back National Championships in the College Classic Division 1A Pom category last week.

With just a week between cheering on the men’s basketball team in New York and heading to Orlando for Nationals, it was a pretty quick turnaround for the program.

”I think we’re very lucky to have been blessed with such a phenomenal basketball season. But then to also turn around so quickly and to go into a season that was strictly just around us, it was something I was a little scared of managing,” said senior Jordan May. “But I figured once that moment was gone, it wasn’t gonna happen again.”

The team shifted gears pretty well, as they won the Pom category for the second-straight year.

“They called our name and we all just kinda like, it was a moment of silence. You could hear a pin drop, we were all so excited. Then we were like ‘Wait they just said our name,” said senior Grace Williams.

They also took home 3rd in jazz, and 5th in spirit showdown.

“This year there was a little bit of extra added pressure with having a title to defend. So we tried to not focus on that,” said head coach Sara Heptig.

“It was a lot of pressure going into it, but it made it so much more worth it,” junior Morgan Haworth said.

A lot of work was put in, but this squad is used to doing that year-round with all they balance at once.

“We were here at 6:00 a.m. every single day, working and grinding for two and a half hours,” said senior Layne Steffen.

“We have so many different seasons, with football, basketball but also nationals. So it’s really great, we get the best of both worlds,” junior Jenna Gillespie said.

Going out with a bang and repeated success meant even more to the seniors on the team.

“This has just been such a magical year here at K-State. I feel like they’ve gotten to experience so much with the Big 12 Championship, and going to the Sugar Bowl, and then our basketball team. I was really hopeful that they would get to experience that moment with our team as well,” said Coach Heptig.

From cheering on the sidelines, to community outreach events, to bringing home massive trophies and bragging rights, these athletes are happy to combine their love of dance with their powercat pride.

“It’s meant the world. It has been like my heart and soul,” Steffen said. “It allows me to be a part of Kansas State in a different way, and share my love of dance, and share my love of K-State with other people.”

The team also appreciated all the support they received once their big win was announced.

“We pride ourselves on our job to support all the other things that are happening, and do so much in the community. So it has been very special to be feeling that love right back at us,” Coach Heptig said.

