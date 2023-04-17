Jayhawks to be recognized at KC Current game

KU Center Taiyanna Jackson with WNIT Trophy
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 WNIT Champions will be invited to the Kansas City Current’s next home game.

The Jayhawks will be involved in pregame festivities at Children’s Mercy Park and be recognized on the field at halftime of the match.

KU finished 25-11 on the year for its most wins in a season since 1996-97. Kansas also set a new single-season school record with 19 victories at Allen Fieldhouse during the 2022-23 season.

The Current will face the Orlando Pride that day beginning at 4 p.m. CT

