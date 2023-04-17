Incoming Washburn Tech students to be honored on National Signing Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students who plan to attend Washburn Tech in the fall will soon be honored with National Signing Day.

Washburn Institute of Technology says it will officially recognize its new class of recruits at the 2023 National Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20. Similar to an athletic signing, students who intend to attend the school in the fall will sign letters of intent to attend Washburn Tech.

Washburn Tech noted that the national event is sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers and mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play college sports. It is meant to honor students who plan to enter a technical field and celebrate the dignity of work.

Officials indicated that more than 70 technical institutions across the nation will host signing day ceremonies tied together by live, nationwide simulcasts. Washburn Tech hosted the first event about a decade ago.

“Signing Day puts a national spotlight on technical education and we’re so proud the event began in Topeka,” said Dr. Mike Strohschein, dean of Washburn Tech. “It’s incredibly rewarding to celebrate incoming students who are committing to pursue a technical education. It is a life-changing decision that impacts not only the student but also the community by providing a skilled workforce for the local economy.”

In addition to student signings, officials said the event will include addresses from leadership and Sen. Kristen O’Shea (R-Topeka) as well as messages of congratulations from area business and industry leaders.

To watch a live stream of the event, click HERE.

