HHHS reduces waiting period for free dog food following Walmart donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands has reduced its 6-month waiting period for free dog food following another donation from Walmart Distribution.

Helping Hands Humane Society announced on Monday, April 17, that it has received another donation from the Walmart Distribution Center to provide pet food to families in need.

“We really want to be able to keep the pets you have in your home, so we are happy to provide dog food to our community members who need it,” said a spokesperson for the shelter.

Officials noted that the 6-month waiting period has been reduced as they want to get the food into canine bellies as soon as possible.

Community members in need should enter the Admissions Entrance at HHHS - the side door behind the Kwik Shop off of Belle - which is open seven days a week. A photo ID will be required.

Officials indicated the giveaway is for Shawnee Co. residents only.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.