Hardee’s closing North Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fast-food chain has closed one of its Topeka locations.

Hardees has closed its North Topeka location. The restaurant at 2300 N. Topeka Blvd. has posted signage on its door stating it is permanently closed. Customers are directed to Hardee’s other Topeka locations.

13 NEWS has reached out to Hardees and its corporate parent for comment, and is awaiting a response.

