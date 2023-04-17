Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces Topeka skyline after more than a decade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a decade, the Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces the Topeka skyline as crews pinned the fixture onto the more than 200-foot-tall building.

On Monday, April 17, crews at Grace Episcopal Cathedral at 8th and Topeka Blvd. replaced a cross that had been missing from the Topeka skyline for more than a dozen years.

A crane was brought in to lift the 500-pound cross to the top of the more than 200-foot building. About 16 extra feet had been added to the crane to clear the towers.

The cross was lowered onto a metal plate that holds pins to secure the fixture into place.

The ornament was originally removed as it had deteriorated to the point that chunks were falling from the stories-high building onto the ground.

Crews noted that the crane operator could not physically see where the cross needed to be set down, so extra pairs of eyes were required to communicate the location of the cross compared to the fixed metal plate.

