Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces Topeka skyline after more than a decade

After more than a decade, the Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces the Topeka skyline as crews pinned the fixture onto the more than 200-foot-tall building.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than a decade, the Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces the Topeka skyline as crews pinned the fixture onto the more than 200-foot-tall building.

On Monday, April 17, crews at Grace Episcopal Cathedral at 8th and Topeka Blvd. replaced a cross that had been missing from the Topeka skyline for more than a dozen years.

A crane was brought in to lift the 500-pound cross to the top of the more than 200-foot building. About 16 extra feet had been added to the crane to clear the towers.

The cross was lowered onto a metal plate that holds pins to secure the fixture into place.

The ornament was originally removed as it had deteriorated to the point that chunks were falling from the stories-high building onto the ground.

Crews noted that the crane operator could not physically see where the cross needed to be set down, so extra pairs of eyes were required to communicate the location of the cross compared to the fixed metal plate.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles

Latest News

Archie and Poppy
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Grace Cathedral
Grace Cathedral Cross once again graces Topeka skyline after more than a decade
FILE - Washburn Tech national signing 2022
Incoming Washburn Tech students to be honored on National Signing Day
Calvin Graybeal
Traffic stop yields arrest of driver after drugs found in Lyndon