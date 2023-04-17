Game Wardens warn against mushroom hunting in barred Kansas preserve

K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.
K-9 Indy locates mushrooms taken from a barred part of a Kansas nature preserve.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned mycophiles against hunting for fungi in parts of a nature preserve that are barred from all activity.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks warned residents that parts of the Marais Des Cygne Wildlife Area in Linn Co. are closed all year to all activities - including mushroom hunting.

Recently, officials said Warden Falls cited a mushroom hunter for entering the closed areas of the wildlife area. The mycophile told Warden Falls he had not been hunting for mushrooms.

However, K-9 Indy found a hidden stash of morels the man had gotten from the preserve.

