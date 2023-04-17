Family raising money for Westmoreland man severely burned while putting out pasture fire

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Rod Harding and his friends were doing something they had done countless times before, but in the blink of an eye, everything suddenly went wrong.

“He was riding a four-wheeler and they were burning pasture with his friends and he flipped off of it, backwards and suffered 1st to 3rd degree burns on over 50 percent of his body,” said Jenna Pickett, Rod’s daughter.

Jenna said her father has undergone multiple procedures in the days following his accident.

“He was airlifted to KU Med last Monday night and since then he’s had two skin graphs done and they’re gonna assess for more skin graphs I think in a couple weeks.”

Her family has setup a GoFundMe and organized fundraisers in the community in an effort to raise money for his recovery.

“Carlos O’ Kelly’s on April 27th and 20% of the proceeds go to his recovery and it’s an all day thing. Pizza Ranch is also on May 4th, the proceeds go to that and my kids will actually be bussing the tables,” said Pickett.

As hard as this past week has been, Jenna wants people to know about the kind of person she knows her father to be.

“He’s very selfless, he’ll do anything for anybody and when my mom’s mom just died 4 weeks ago actually.. he made a whole big dinner for everybody that attended the funeral.”

Rod even started a garden just as another way to help support his family.

“He produces crops and stuff like corn, cucumbers and all that.. and cans it and then he sells it for the kids’ savings fund,” said Jenna.

Jenna also said they have been able to lean on plenty of other people during this horrible situation.

“Today we actually had first communion and my other family members stepped up cause my mom and dad couldn’t be there. So that was reassuring to me that family really does come together in hard times.”

She cited the timeliness of the volunteer fire crews that helped saved her father’s life.

“Thank you for helping, not only with my Dad, but with all the wildfires around the neighborhood that have gone off and them getting out in a timely manner.”

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

