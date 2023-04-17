Employee hospitalized after trauma incident at Emporia manufacturing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee at an Emporia manufacturing plant has been hospitalized after what officials have called a trauma incident.

KVOE reports that on Monday, April 17, the Emporia Fire Department took one person to Newman Regional Health after a trauma incident at Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation.

Officials said they were called to Hopkins Manufacturing at 428 Peyton St. around noon with reports of an injury.

Hopkins President and CEO Brad Kraft said an employee had been hurt and was taken to the hospital with unspecified but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials noted that the employee, who remains unnamed, was conscious and alert when they were transported.

Kraft said the company’s safety team has opened an investigation and will act accordingly based on its results.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.