Drivers in Kansas see rise in gas prices over the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Kansas should be prepared to dole out a little more cash at the pump following a weekend rise in gas prices.

AAA indicates on Monday, April 17, that gas prices in Kansas are on the rise with a state average of $3.35 per gallon paid at the pump for unleaded gasoline. Meanwhile, diesel drivers paid an average of $3.87.

Currently, the national average sits at $3.67 per gallon, giving Kansans some of the lowest averages in the country.

AAA noted that the current average in Kansas is a price hike of two cents from Sunday, 17 cents from the previous week and 29 cents from the previous month. However, the price still remains 31 cents lower than it was at the same time in 2022.

The company also said diesel drivers saw no increase from Sunday and an increase of seven cents from the previous week. They saw a decrease of one cent from the previous month and a decrease of 82 cents from the previous year.

Regionally, drivers in Manhattan paid an average of $3.35 at the pump for unleaded and $3.78 for diesel. In the Capital City, drivers saw an average of $3.35 for unleaded and $3.87 for diesel. In Wichita, drivers paid an average of $3.36 for unleaded and $3.73 for diesel. Drivers in Kansas City saw an average price of $3.36 for unleaded and $3.84 for diesel. Lawrence residents paid an average of $3.41 for regular and $3.83 for diesel.

According to GasBuddy.com, drivers in the Topeka area could find the cheapest gas at the Phillips 66 along I-70 in Tecumseh for $3.19 per gallon. In the Manhattan area, drivers could pay the same price at the Short Stop at 807 W. Highway 24 in Wamego. Lastly, in the Emporia area, the cheapest prices were found at the BP at 202 E 6th St. and the Valero on the Kansas Turnpike for $3.29 per gallon for unleaded.

