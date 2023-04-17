Crews continue to attempt to secure Haddam Fire perimeter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continue to battle a blaze in Washington Co. near the Nebraska border after a grassfire broke out on Thursday and burned through the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service says in an update that on Sunday, April 16, crews continued to work with local resources in Washington Co. to attempt to extinguish the Haddam Fire.

Officials indicated that crews worked to secure the perimeter of the inferno. However, despite Saturday’s rainfall, residual heat remains in parts of the blaze with large amounts of down timber.

KFS has asked residents to continue to follow local fire regulations as many areas of the Sunflower State remain incredibly dry.

This blaze broke out on Thursday and continues to threaten the Kansas/Nebraska border. The Federal Emergency Management Agency determined on Friday that this fire would constitute a major disaster and approved a requested Fire Management Assistance Grant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.