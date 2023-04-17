Crews continue to attempt to secure Haddam Fire perimeter

Crews attempt to secure the perimeter of the Haddam Fire on April 16, 2023.
Crews attempt to secure the perimeter of the Haddam Fire on April 16, 2023.(Kansas Forest Service)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continue to battle a blaze in Washington Co. near the Nebraska border after a grassfire broke out on Thursday and burned through the weekend.

The Kansas Forest Service says in an update that on Sunday, April 16, crews continued to work with local resources in Washington Co. to attempt to extinguish the Haddam Fire.

Officials indicated that crews worked to secure the perimeter of the inferno. However, despite Saturday’s rainfall, residual heat remains in parts of the blaze with large amounts of down timber.

KFS has asked residents to continue to follow local fire regulations as many areas of the Sunflower State remain incredibly dry.

This blaze broke out on Thursday and continues to threaten the Kansas/Nebraska border. The Federal Emergency Management Agency determined on Friday that this fire would constitute a major disaster and approved a requested Fire Management Assistance Grant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles
As a result of the investigation, Marcus D. Kindle, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and transported...
Update: Topeka man arrested in connection to Central Topeka shooting

Latest News

FILE
Case opened after gun pulled during Manhattan fistfight
FILE
RCPD details information in Topeka man’s kidnapping arrest
Ralph Yarl, 16, shot twice on Thursday evening when he showed up to the wrong address...
Family seeks justice for teen shot in head while trying to pick up siblings at wrong address
FILE - Governor Laura Kelly joins the dedication of the Phase III KU Innovation Park location...
KU Innovation Park facility opens to public 8 months after ribbon-cutting
Topeka Designer Showhouse: Primary bedroom & bathroom
Topeka Designer Showhouse: Primary bedroom & bathroom 04-17-23