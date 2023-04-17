Case opened after gun pulled during Manhattan fistfight

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a gun was pulled over the weekend after a man had been hit by another.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, officials were called to the 200 block of N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of aggravated assault and battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 51-year-old man and a 59-year-old man. The pair had gotten into a physical altercation after the elder man hit the younger one. Then, the younger man pulled a gun on the man who hit him.

Officials did not indicate that either had been arrested, but did say an investigation had been opened.

