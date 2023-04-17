Books, movies, unusual finds highlight Friends of the Library book & media sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to stock up on music, reading materials and other treasures!

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library have their next book and media sale coming up. Friends executive Janel DeLeye visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

DeLeye also showed a couple of the special items that will be part of this year’s sale. Those include a book autographed by author Anne Rice and a collection of poems dating from the 1800s.

The Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Book & Media sale begins 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a sale for Friends of the Library Members Only. People may purchase a $20 membership at the door - $30 for a family.

The public sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It has free admission. The final day is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s known as “Bag Day,” when you can fill a grocery sack for $10.

Proceeds from the book and media sale help the Friends support various programs and services at the library.

