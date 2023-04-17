Books, movies, unusual finds highlight Friends of the Library book & media sale

The next Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Book & Media Sale is Friday thru Sunday, April 21-23, 2023.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to stock up on music, reading materials and other treasures!

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library have their next book and media sale coming up. Friends executive Janel DeLeye visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

DeLeye also showed a couple of the special items that will be part of this year’s sale. Those include a book autographed by author Anne Rice and a collection of poems dating from the 1800s.

The Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library Book & Media sale begins 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a sale for Friends of the Library Members Only. People may purchase a $20 membership at the door - $30 for a family.

The public sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It has free admission. The final day is noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s known as “Bag Day,” when you can fill a grocery sack for $10.

Proceeds from the book and media sale help the Friends support various programs and services at the library.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Archie and Poppy are reunited in Dodge City on April 14, 2023.
Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter
Warmer tomorrow with several rain chances ahead
Warmer Tuesday And Several Rain Chances Ahead
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays

Latest News

Carol Curless and Valerie Bashaw discuss the N. Lyon Co. Arts Festival.
N. Lyon Co. sharing its talents in 2nd annual arts festival
Carol Curless and Valerie Bashaw discuss the N. Lyon Co. Arts Festival.
N. Lyon Co. sharing its talents in 2nd annual arts festival
Janel DeLeye discussed some of the special items available at the next Friends of the Topeka &...
Books, movies, unusual finds highlight Friends of the Library book & media sale
Dave Studebaker, KS Dept. of Transportation
Orange cones? Slow down! KDOT offers reminders for Work Zone Safety Week