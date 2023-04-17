Bill signed into law removes statue of limitations to prosecute child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed multiple bills into law on Monday, April 17. One bill, in particular, would remove the statute of limitations for prosecuting anyone accused of child sex crimes.

The Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127 was created to “permit a prosecution for childhood sexual abuse to be commenced at any time, extend the time to file civil actions against an individual perpetrator or an entity for recovery of damages caused by childhood sexual abuse, and provides exceptions in the Kansas tort claims act.”

Governor Kelly said the bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

Governor Kelly signed four other bills on Monday, they include:

House Bill 2160: Makes it easier for cotton producers to secure and transport their products in the state.

House Bill 2326: Extends the Scrap Metal Theft Reduction Act and prohibits the re-sale of catalytic converters from unauthorized sellers.

House Bill 2323: Provides a deadline for transferring fire district property annexed by a city.

S Sub for House Bill 2016: Provides a tool for businesses to address potentially abusive litigation about website violations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Senator Usha Reddi expressed gratitude towards her fellow colleagues for supporting the bill and giving the survivors of child sex abuse hope.

“I would like to thank the House and Senate for their unanimous support for S Sub HB 2127 to remove the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases,” said Senator Reddi. “The bipartisan support shows unity and gives some solace to survivors of child sex abuse who want to seek accountability and an option forward they did not have before. This was a team effort by courageous survivors who showed up at the Capitol every day to meet with legislators and worked tirelessly to make sure they were heard. I am very proud to be a part of that group and to work with Senator Holscher and legislators in the House and Senate on this very important and meaningful legislation.”

While Senator Cindy Holscher praised survivors of childhood sexual abuse for continuously fighting for justice.

“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” said Senator Holscher. “This is breakthrough legislation that will keep our children and communities safer by permitting our state to get more predators off our streets while building a foundation to allow more survivors of childhood sexual violence to pursue justice. Healing from this kind of trauma can take years to achieve, and I’m pleased the legislature came together unanimously to acknowledge that difficult process and to find a solution to take a much-needed first step to address the needs of survivors.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.