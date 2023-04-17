BBB warns of scams that trick Kansans into claiming ineligible tax credits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau has warned Kansans of scams that want to trick them into claiming tax credits they are ineligible for.

The Better Business Bureau warned on Monday, April 17, that con artists want to trick business owners into claiming tax credits that they are not eligible for. The Internal Revenue Service also warned about scams that revolve around the Employee Retention Credit - a tax credit for businesses that continued paying employees during the COVID-19 shutdowns or had a significant income decline during the eligibility period.

While most eligible employers have already claimed this credit, the BBB said unscrupulous companies have advertised ERC services to draw in businesses that are not eligible for the credit.

As always, the Bureau said scammers hope to get their hands on business owners’ personal information for identity theft. In some cases, they can also charge for dishonest services. The best line of defense is to get to know the scam so it can be spotted first.

Officials said the scam starts when an ad is seen that claims the government still owes businesses an Employee Retention Credit, which can be claimed on taxes in 2023. They ask to call a number or visit a website for more information. A chat with a customer service rep or looking at the website may convince some to qualify for the ERC is easy.

When the company is contacted, the Bureau said they tell the resident they qualify for the credit without knowing anything about the business or how the COVID-19 shutdowns were handled. They ask to provide sensitive information, including a Social Security number, employer identification number and other details the scammer can use to commit identity theft. If they sense hesitation, they quickly assure the caller they only want to help get money a business is already entitled to.

Officials indicated the company charges a service fee in other scam versions to help get the credit. Unfortunately, if the services are accepted and an ineligible credit is claimed - even if done so in good faith - residents could face serious consequences. Ultimately, the IRS will hold the resident responsible for inaccurate information on a tax return - not the scammer.

The BBB gave the following tips to avoid tax credit scams:

Don’t believe marketing materials guarantee you’ll qualify for a tax credit. Anyone who makes guarantees without knowing anything about your business is likely up to no good.

Think twice about promises of huge refunds. Scammers use the same tactics for many different cons. Tax credit schemes are no exception. Scammers count on an emotional response to a promise of fast, free cash before reason sets in. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Don’t pay to get money. While paying a tax professional to prepare your taxes each year is perfectly reasonable, watch out for companies or individuals that charge you fees based on high and optimistic percentages of recovered taxes. Keep in mind that true tax professionals always make conservative estimates.

Get to know the rules about ERC or other tax credits. Always do your research through a reputable source. For example, a quick visit to IRS.gov reveals that employers eligible for the ERC must have sustained a full or partial suspension of operations due to a governmental order by an appropriate authority, and they need to have qualified as a recovery startup business for the third or fourth quarters of 2021, among other qualifications. A little research can debunk scammers’ claims before you get sucked into their schemes.

Be careful with your personally identifiable information. Never give sensitive information to someone you don’t know and trust. If you are dealing with a tax professional for the first time, investigate beforehand to find out if they have a solid business reputation before you hand over any personal details.

Be careful with your personally identifiable information. Never give sensitive information to someone you don't know and trust. If you are dealing with a tax professional for the first time, investigate beforehand to find out if they have a solid business reputation before you hand over any personal details.

