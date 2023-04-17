Application deadline nears for 8th Camp Kindergarten in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The application deadline for the 8th Camp Kindergarten in Riley County is just around the corner to prepare children for success in school.

Officials with Riley County say that on Monday, April 17, registration opened for the 8th year of Camp Kindergarten - hosted by the Health Department and USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden Schools.

Riley Co. noted that parents of eligible kindergartners to start in the fall can apply to have their child join the camp to be held at Lee Elementary School in Manhattan. The camp is free and the deadline to apply is April 30.

Officials indicated that Camp Kindergarten offers the same activities children will experience in school like literacy, art, water play, sensory activities, recess, playtime and snack time. Kids will also learn how to follow routines, take turns and behave in a classroom.

According to staff, campers will spend four weeks in half-day sessions - mornings or afternoons - in a classroom with a licensed elementary teacher from USD 383 as well as experienced support staff. The program is meant to help kids build the skills needed to be successful in school.

“It’s fun to see how much the kids grow and learn in just four weeks,” said Chelsea Manwarren, Raising Riley Community Outreach Coordinator. “Kids make significant improvements in sound identification and rhyming skills and get used to the routines and tasks of school.”

Officials noted that the program is especially helpful for children who have not attended preschool. Priority for attendance will be given to low-income or at-risk families, families with teen parents or children who have not attended preschool.

“Getting to experience a classroom setting for a short period helps kids build confidence and overcome fears,” said Manwarren. “They get to see what school will be like, and it helps set the tone for success. USD383 kindergarten teachers have shared a lot of positive feedback over the years, saying children who attended Camp K are better prepared for school than peers who did not attend preschool.”

Class sizes will be limited to 12 students per session for a total of 48 students. Interested parents can fill an application out HERE.

