3 hospitalized following early-morning Wichita police chase

FILE
FILE(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized following an early-morning crash that was the result of a Wichita chase with law enforcement.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound Kellogg Dr. at S. Greenwich Rd. in East Wichita with reports of a crash following a chase with law enforcement.

KHP said a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by Nathaniel A. Denshaw, 32, of Wichita, had been engaged in a pursuit, however, officials did not say with which agency.

During the chase, officials said Denshaw failed to yield at a stop light and hit a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Brianna N. Coon, 22, of Augusta, which had been headed north on Greenwich.

According to KHP, Denshaw, Coon and her passenger, Cameron A. Tadayon, 22, of Wichita, were all taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

