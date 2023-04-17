$2.6 million awarded to address housing, homelessness in three Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released another set of communities to receive grants and housing vouchers in an effort to address rural homelessness. The announcement will bring 15 housing vouchers, equaling $2.6 million, to three Kansas communities.

According to HUD, this latest announcement will equal $171.2 million for 115 projects in 29 communities, on top of the first set of grants awarded in February 2023. That is $486 million total to 62 communities.

Five housing vouchers, equivalent to about $2,601,825, to the Lawrence/Douglas Co. Housing Authority, Manhattan Housing Authority, and the Pittsburg Housing Authority.

“Housing with supportive services is what solves homelessness, but people in unsheltered settings and in rural areas have not had access to those solutions,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The combination of these grants and vouchers will help and give the communities tools they need to help people who are living on the streets, in encampments, under bridges, or in rural areas obtain permanent housing.”

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says that since the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 began, nearly 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers have been offered to help homeless families, families at risk of becoming homeless, families or individuals fleeing, or attempting to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, or were recently homeless. While also creating affordable housing for low-income homes with $5 billion from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Another program created by HUD to address affordable housing concerns is called House America. An initiative in partnership with the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) and 105 communities to help provide permanent housing to more than 100,000 families and add more than 40,000 affordable housing units into the development pipeline.

