2 hospitalized after pickup vaults over south-central Kansas county road

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a late-might medical incident caused a pickup truck to vault over a county road in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 254 and Butler Co. Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found Merle Manning Jr., 81, of Park City, had been driving a 2007 Ford F150 and had suffered a medical condition. They said the pickup veered off the road into the south ditch where it hit a road sign.

From there, KHP noted the pickup truck vaulted over Butler Rd. and crashed into a culvert on the east side of the road.

Officials said Manning and his passenger, Nyla K. Tubach, 84, of Park City, were both sent to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

