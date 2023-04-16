Wanted Gardner 18-year-old arrested after chase through Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a short chase through Lawrence neighborhoods, officials arrested a wanted 18-year-old from Gardner.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, a deputy near 26th and O’Connell Rd. in Lawrence saw a vehicle known to belong to an 18-year-old man from Gardner who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

After the suspect turned into a cul-de-sac in the area, officials said he drove through the front yard of a home to evade deputies and sped away from an attempted traffic stop in the Prairie Park neighborhood.

After unsuccessful attempts to stop the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said he sped into the neighborhood east of O’Connell Rd. and deputies successfully used a tactical-vehicle intervention to disable the car on E. 25th Terr. to end the chase safely.

After the suspect then attempted to run, officials said they apprehended him. They said a gun and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The suspect was checked by medical personnel and taken to the Douglas Co. Correctional Facility where he was booked on his outstanding warrant and crimes related to the pursuit.

Officials have not released the name of the arrested or the specific crimes as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

