Trucker, dog reunited in Dodge City thanks to Topeka shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One trucker passing through the Capital City and his four-legged best friend have reunited in Dodge City thanks to the help of a local shelter.

Helping Hands Humane Society says that truck driver Archie recently stopped in Topeka with his traveling canine companion Poppy, who he originally adopted from the shelter. However, during their stop, Poppy got loose.

HHHS said Archie stayed in the Capital City overnight and attempted to find her, however, he needed to leave for Oklahoma the next morning.

Luckily, shelter staff said Poppy - by a stroke of luck - ended up in its kennels and officials were able to get in touch with Archie thanks to Poppy’s microchip.

Thanks to the fast work of the team and an amazing volunteer who drove Poppy all the way to Dodge City, HHHS said that on Friday, April 14, the pair were reunited.

Officials at HHHS also wanted to thank Best Friends Animal Society which recently provided funds for the shelter to waive reclaim fees and get more lost pets back to their families.

