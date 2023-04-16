Taser used on man after alleged theft from Emporia florist, assault

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a man allegedly attempted to steal from an Emporia florist and assaulted an employee, a taser was used to bring him down for an arrest.

The Emporia Police Department says that around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, officials were called to Riverside Gardens at 607 Rural St. with reports of a theft in progress.

When officials arrived, they said the suspect, later identified as Fernando Renteria, 49, had already left the scene. They learned Renteria had allegedly assaulted a Riverside Gardens employee as they attempted to stop him.

EPD said it later found Renteria in the 800 block of W. 6th Ave. where he failed to comply with orders. Officials said a taser was used to help apprehend him.

During his arrest, officials also said Renteria assaulted them. He was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and theft. Renteria remains behind bars as of noon on Sunday.

