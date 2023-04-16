Sunday forecast: Cool and windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of alerts today: Fire danger, wind advisory and even a freeze warning for north-central KS with temperatures that may drop to 32° or possibly colder. This won’t be the last time we get near freezing, next weekend will likely start out in the 30s so gardeners be aware. The work week will consist of mild temperatures and several chances for rain and storms.

Taking Action:

Watch out for strong winds today out of the northwest. If you drive a high profile vehicle or are driving next to one, stay aware. The strong winds will lead to a fire danger concern so no outdoor burning.

A chilly night ahead with 30s for lows, protect any sensitive plans you have especially if you’re in north-central KS.

The rain and storm chances next week will need to be taken on a day by day basis. Models differ on when the best chance of rain is and how much to expect for the week.



An overall active week ahead with several chances for rain and even t-storms. As of now, the highest probability of rain is leaning toward Wednesday into Wednesday night with the highest probability of severe weather late Tuesday into Tuesday evening. The weather pattern for the work week will have to be taken on a day by day basis for specific details.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny and WINDY. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 20-30, gusts around 45 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds gradually weaken, should be less than 10 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph. This is the day if you have to do any burning to do so on this day but PLEASE make sure you are putting it out properly. With stronger winds the rest of the week, any lingering embers could reignite the fire and be difficult to put out.

While the 8 day shows Monday night dry, there is a very low chance for rain and t-storms that will be monitored to see if we have to put it in the forecast.

Better chance for storms develop late Tuesday into Tuesday night. In fact the majority of all rain chances will likely occur at night possibly lingering in the morning so most of the daytime hours are learning toward dry conditions.

A cold front starts to impact the area by Friday leading to a cooler end of the work week and staying cool for the weekend including lows in the 30s and a potential for a frost and/or freeze.

Hail/wind threat with storms late afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

