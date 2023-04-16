Sharon Lokedi honored at final day of Kansas Relays

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas track and field legend Sharon Lokedi was recognized during the final day of the Kansas Relays on Saturday.

She was honored with a silhouette from her former head coach Stanley Redwine.

The Kenya native is a 10x All-American, 12x Big 12 champion, an NCAA champion, and she recently won the New York City Marathon in 2022.

There will now be a silhouette statue at Rim Rock Farm. She is the first female and international student to have this type of honor.

She told 13 Sports on Thursday that she’s grateful to be back and to be embraced by the home crowd.

