Semi-pedestrian collision on south-central Kan. highway leaves one dead

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been pronounced dead after he was hit by a semi-truck while walking down the middle of a south-central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 175.9 on U.S. Highway 54 - about 4 miles east of Kingman - with reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Lawrence E. Kempf, 57, of Amarillo, Texas, had been headed west on the highway. At the same time, Daniel Guevara, 63, of Kansas City, had been walking near the centerline on the highway.

KHP said Kempf was unable to avoid hitting Guevara with his semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that Kempf escaped the collision without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials have also not released the reason that Guevara had been on the road to begin with.

