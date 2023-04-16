Salina police attempt to identify person of interest in attempted break-in

Salina officials attempt to identify a person of interest in an April 8, 2023, attempted break...
Salina officials attempt to identify a person of interest in an April 8, 2023, attempted break in.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are attempting to identify a person of interest in a recent attempted break-in investigation.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, officials were called to the Missing Sock Laundromat at 2013 S. Ohio St. with reports of an attempted break-in to the vending machines.

When officials arrived, they said they spoke with witnesses who said a tool was used while the suspect attempted to gain access to two separate machines. Surveillance also shows a person of interest.

If anyone has information about the crime or knows who the person of interest may be, they should report that information to SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

