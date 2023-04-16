Salina designated as second official Kansas POW-MIA City

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Salina has been designated as the second in the state to be declared an official POW-MIA City as it is the 50th in the nation to do so.

Salina VFW Post 1432 announced on Saturday, April 15, that the city has become the second in Kansas to be designated as a Prisoner of War - Missing In Action City by the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum. As it is the 50th city in the nation to reach the designation, officials noted that Manhattan was the first.

VFW Post 1432 Commander Steve Murrsion said he was presented a plaque by the city’s governing body at its April 10 commission meeting. In March, Resolution Number 23-8119 was adopted to allow the official designation.

Officials noted that the designation is given to cities that honor and recognize all who served in any branch of the military and were captured or are missing in action from any year and any conflict.

The VFW indicated that 140,000 service members were captured and served as POWs while more than 81,500 remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and more.

Out of the more than 81,500 missing, the VFW said 75% of those were last known to be in the Indo-Pacific and over 41,000 are presumed lost at sea.

In the early 1970s, the organization also said a black POW-MIA flag was created by the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia and was officially recognized by Congress after the nation was concerned about the high number of missing soldiers from the Vietnam War.

Officials noted that the City of Salina flies a POW-MIA flag in front of the City-County Building at 300 W. Ash St. Now that it has been designated an official POW-MIA City, they said the VFW will host a ceremony to raise awareness, fundraise and display a Missing Man Table at appropriate public events.

Officials also said the designation was free of cost.

