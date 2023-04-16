Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays

By Katie Maher
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock Creek 8th grader Aria Pearce is continuing to put the nation on notice. In the final day of the Kansas Relays, she once again stole the show.

She took 2nd in the 100m with a time of 11.66 seconds. In the 200m she took 1st place with a time of 24.16 seconds.

During her prelims on Friday, she finished the 100m with a time of 11.50, that’s No. 2 in Kansas high school history and No. 2 in U.S. middle school history.

In the 200m on Friday, her time of 23.79 seconds put her at No. 1 in Kansas high school history, and No. 4 in U.S. middle school history.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
Much cooler with scattered rain today
Scattered rain continues on Saturday
Lorraine Burch, of Toronto, Canada, sits with her Whippet dogs Oola, right, and Triss, left, on...
Canadian woman reunited with Whippet dog that went missing this week in Topeka
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education

Latest News

sharon lokedi ku relays honored
Sharon Lokedi honored at final day of Kansas Relays
sharon lokedi ku relays honored
sharon lokedi ku relays honored
Kansas Relays day three
Kansas Relays day three
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
aria pearce day three ku relays