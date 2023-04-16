Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock Creek 8th grader Aria Pearce is continuing to put the nation on notice. In the final day of the Kansas Relays, she once again stole the show.

She took 2nd in the 100m with a time of 11.66 seconds. In the 200m she took 1st place with a time of 24.16 seconds.

During her prelims on Friday, she finished the 100m with a time of 11.50, that’s No. 2 in Kansas high school history and No. 2 in U.S. middle school history.

In the 200m on Friday, her time of 23.79 seconds put her at No. 1 in Kansas high school history, and No. 4 in U.S. middle school history.

