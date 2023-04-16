One hospitalized after disabled vehicle hit on Topeka interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after her disabled car was hit by another vehicle on an interstate in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, April 14, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and MacVicar Ave. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Ford Taurus X driven by Amanda E. Frost, 42, of Topeka, had been headed west on the interstate when the vehicle became disabled.

KHP noted that part of the Ford was in the roadway with no lighting or emergency equipment activated to alert other drivers to its presence.

Officials said Mark T. Allensworth, 45, of Mayetta, had also been headed west on the interstate in a 2007 Buick LaCrosse. He did not see Frost’s disabled vehicle and hit the rear driver’s side of the car.

KHP said Frost was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Allensworth escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

