One dead after pickup rolls over barbed wire fence along Kansas highway

COMANCHE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been pronounced dead after his pickup truck rolled over a barbed wire fence and into a ditch along a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, April 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 199 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 15 miles east of the U.S. 160/U.S. 183 junction - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Douglas W. Hensiek, 63, of Nashville, Kan., was headed west on the highway. For an unknown, reason, they said the truck veered off the highway to the right.

KHP noted that the pickup hit a bridge rail and rolled over a barbed wire fence. It landed in the north ditch.

Officials said Hensiek was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

