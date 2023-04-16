One dead after pickup rolls over barbed wire fence along Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been pronounced dead after his pickup truck rolled over a barbed wire fence and into a ditch along a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:40 p.m. on Friday, April 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 199 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 15 miles east of the U.S. 160/U.S. 183 junction - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Douglas W. Hensiek, 63, of Nashville, Kan., was headed west on the highway. For an unknown, reason, they said the truck veered off the highway to the right.

KHP noted that the pickup hit a bridge rail and rolled over a barbed wire fence. It landed in the north ditch.

Officials said Hensiek was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
As a result of the investigation, Marcus D. Kindle, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and transported...
Update: Topeka man arrested in connection to Central Topeka shooting
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education
Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping...
RCPD arrest Topeka man in connection to slew of kidnapping charges

Latest News

FILE
Arizona man perishes in rollover crash in Western Kansas
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Taser used on man after alleged theft from Emporia florist, assault
Sean Talkington
Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 4-16=23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 4-16-23