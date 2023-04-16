Oklahoma man hospitalized after semi’s tire pops causing vehicle to roll

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man was hospitalized after the semi he was driving lost a tire and flipped over on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 183 and Avenue C in Comanche Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 International semi-truck driven by Robert C. Tyler, 63, of Elgin, Okla., had been headed north on the highway when one of its tires popped off the vehicle and went off the road.

KHP noted that the loss of the tire caused the semi to become unstable and flip onto its side.

Officials said the vehicle finally stopped and came to a rest on its top. Elgin was taken to Comanche Co. Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

