At least three hospitalized after driver allegedly fails to yield on Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least three people are in the hospital after one driver allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after noon on Thursday, April 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and Parallel Rd. - about 7 miles south of Garden City - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jacob Unger Wiebe, 48, of Plymell, had been headed west on Parallel Rd. as a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Eduardo Garcia, 28, of Plains, was headed north on the highway.

KHP noted that Unger Wiebe’s vehicle stopped before it entered the Highway 83 intersection where he failed to yield to Garcia’s vehicle.

Officials said the decision to leave the stop sign too soon caused Garcia to hit Unger Wiebe on the driver’s side. Both vehicles landed in the northbound lanes of the highway.

KHP indicated that Unger Wiebe was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials also said Garcia’s passenger, Juliana Garcia, 47, of Plains, was taken to St. Catherine’s with suspected serious injuries while Garcia was transported with suspected minor injuries. They did say there was a minor in the vehicle but did not release their injuries. Everyone in this vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

