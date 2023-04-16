KCK police are looking for a missing Kansas woman

KCK woman missing. Family reported her missing on March 27th.
KCK woman missing. Family reported her missing on March 27th.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas woman is missing and the KCK police department is searching for her.

According to KCKPD, the family of Sara Gardner, 39, reported Gardner missing on March 27th.

Gardner was last seen wearing a black and white striped hoodie and blue jeans, as pictured in the flyer. Gardner is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Gardner has hazel eyes and according to a flyer, her hair is either blonde or strawberry.

Family of Gardner’s confirms that she was last known to be driving a black 2006 Audi A4 with Wisconsin tags. Gardner stated she was heading to Arizona but was believed to still be in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD is asking for anyone with any information to call 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, April 13, that Tatu, a 4-year-old...
Topeka Zoo welcomes new African Lion as female sprouts mane
Fatal accident on US 75, about one mile south of Holton, KS.
Two-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized south of Holton
As a result of the investigation, Marcus D. Kindle, 42, of Topeka, was arrested and transported...
Update: Topeka man arrested in connection to Central Topeka shooting
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Kelly vetoes bills on abortion, gun education
Riley County Police Department arrested a Topeka man in connection to a slew of kidnapping...
RCPD arrest Topeka man in connection to slew of kidnapping charges

Latest News

FILE
Semi-pedestrian collision on south-central Kan. highway leaves one dead
Several chances for rain for the work week, staying mild
Sunny but cool and windy
sharon lokedi ku relays honored
Sharon Lokedi honored at final day of Kansas Relays
Rock Creek's Aria Pearce shines in day three of the Kansas Relays.
Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce shines once again at Kansas Relays
Game two of the Sunflower Showdown at Hoglund Ballpark
K-State clinches Sunflower Showdown series win in game two