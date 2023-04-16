Kansas man convicted of child sex crimes after investigation spans 1K miles

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted of child sex crimes in Florida thanks to the collaboration of investigators nearly 1,000 miles apart.

The Lawrence Police Department says it was recently part of a case that spanned nearly 1,000 miles and produced clear and convincing evidence for a jury to convict a man of child sex crimes states away.

On Thursday, April 13, Florida State Attorney Larry Basford said Sean M. Talkington 45, of Lawrence, was found guilty of 2 counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old and one count of lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation. He now faces life in prison.

Court records show that prosecutor Nicole Reed called four witnesses - including Bay Co., Fla., Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jake Roberts, and Lawrence, Kan., Police Dept. Sgt. Jamie Lawson - and presented evidence that eventually proved Talkington had repeatedly sexually assaulted a victim between 2005 and 2012.

Officials indicated that Roberts was the case agent as Lawson conducted an interview with Talkington in the Sunflower State in which he admitted to some of the crimes.

LPD noted that Lawson traveled from Kansas to Florida to testify in the case.

“I’m thankful that this victim was able to find the strength to tell her story in 2021 when she was ready to speak her truth and that we were able to seek justice,” Reed said. “We got a swift verdict, showing the jury believed her testimony.”

Officials said the jury deliberated for about half an hour before they found Talkington guilty on all four counts.

Basford thanked the Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office as well as LPD for their collaboration on the case which spanned nearly 1,000 miles.

Court records indicate a sentencing hearing has been set for May 17.

