K-State clinches Sunflower Showdown series win in game two

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State baseball won game two of the Sunflower Showdown 6-1 on Saturday, clinching the weekend series win over Kansas in Lawrence.

Nick Goodwin hit his ninth home run of the year en route to the win.

”You want your best player to be great in big moments and that’s what Nick does for us,” said head coach Pete Hughes after the game. “He’s our best guy, he’s our go-to guy, and the last two days he’s set the tone for this team and the series.”

Goodwin is feeling confident about his style of play this season with the Wildcats.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. Confidence is definitely up there,” said Goodwin. “I’ve been here a lot, so this is my third year playing, so I feel like I got a lot of experience and know what to expect.”

The Wildcats will look for the series sweep when game three starts at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hoglund Ballpark.

