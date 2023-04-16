Immaculata Church in St Marys holds open house weeks ahead of first Mass

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The Immaculata Church in St. Marys has been a project years in the making.

“6 years ago, the owners determined they wished to build a new church up here adjacent to their already established cemetery so we started with a study of looking at what impact would we have on traffic in the roads would we have to make improvements? Do we even have sufficient utilities to be able to serve a building like this up here,” said David Heit, founding principal of Civium Architecture and Planning.

Lead design architect David Heit was one of the people tasked with building the church, which looks like some of the grand churches throughout history.

“So what we’ve created here is what we call a Romanesque revival church. We looked at many of the medieval churches of Europe and the early Christian churches of Rome for inspiration to create the layout here,” said Heit.

He says the owners wanted a place of worship where the 4,000 people who regularly attend Mass in St. Marys would be awe-inspired.

“That made them more pre-determined to say our churches need to look like the churches of old and be filled with beauty to inspire faith and inspire the faithful to come into closer relationship with God.”

Heit said the 42 million dollar project is the biggest of his career.

“I’ve built several other churches, including Catholic ones, but obviously nothing this large in size or this grand in budget.

While there have been some issues with construction along the way, Heit said the reaction from people when they see the church has been the most rewarding part of the whole endeavor.

“In the various previews that the owners have had, just the looks of awe and joy on people’s faces, which is really the thing that motivates me to keep getting up every morning and coming back out here despite with the pandemic and supply chain issues and things.. our construction team, we have faced a lot of challenges.”

