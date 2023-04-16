A freeze for some tonight, nice for Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a windy Sunday, winds will gradually weaken Sunday night leading to temperatures dropping in the 30s for all of northeast KS. Areas north of I-70 have a higher probability of dropping between 30-33 so it would be a good idea to cover any sensitive vegetation or bring them inside.

Taking Action:

A chilly night ahead with 30s for lows, protect any sensitive plans you have especially if you’re north of I-70. Likely to get just as cold next weekend so gardeners be aware. The rain and storm chances next week will need to be taken on a day by day basis. Models differ on when the best chance of rain is and how much to expect for the week.

An overall active week ahead with several chances for rain and even t-storms. As of now, the highest probability of rain is leaning toward late Wednesday into Wednesday night with the highest probability of severe weather. There’s also a risk for severe weather Tuesday night as well. A cold front to end the week will cool temperatures back down for Friday into early next week.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 44 (WIBW)

Cover or bring inside any sensitive vegetation even if your county isn't in a warning just in case it get slightly colder than expected. (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds gradually weaken, should be less than 10 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s east of HWY 75 and upper 70s out toward central KS. Winds W 5-10 mph. This is the day if you have to do any burning to do so on this day but PLEASE make sure you are putting it out properly. With stronger winds the rest of the week, any lingering embers could reignite the fire and be difficult to put out.

While the 8 day shows Monday night dry, there is a very low chance for rain and t-storms after midnight. This will continue to be monitored to see if we have to put it in the forecast but most spots will be dry.

A better chance for storms develop late Tuesday into Tuesday night. In fact the majority of all rain chances will likely occur at night possibly lingering in the morning so most of the daytime hours are learning toward dry conditions.

A cold front starts to impact the area Thursday leading a cool down Friday into the weekend including lows in the 30s and a potential for a frost and/or freeze.

Hail/wind threat with storms late afternoon/evening (SPC/WIBW)

