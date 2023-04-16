Fiesta Topeka to hold food sale fundrasier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Topeka is holding a food sale fundraiser April 17-22.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fiesta Topeka will open its doors at the Marlo Cuevas-Baladran Activity Center, located at 224 NE Branner St., to serve the public while raising money for the event.

The menu will consist of tacos, burritos, tostadas, enchiladas, tamales, rice, beans and queso & chips. Their special include combos on Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20. Friday, April 21 will include pan-fried tacos and Saturday, April 22 will feature mole & chicken.

The sale began Sunday, April 16 with a breakfast burrito sale after their morning masses.

The sale is the one of the first events in Fiesta Topeka’s schedule of activities. Their upcoming events include:

June 22 - Fiesta Topeka Doubles Cornhole Tournament at the Brass Rail.

July 8 - Mini-Jamaica (”Mini-Fiesta”) & 5K Run/Walk

July 15 - Parade & Coronation Ball

July 18-22 - Festival & Art Show

July 21 - Golf Tournament at Cypress Ridge Golf Course

July 22 - Championship Fiesta Cornhole Tournament

July 29-30 - Pickleball Tournament

