Emporia State wins game two of the weekend series with Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State baseball evened the series with Washburn with a 10-8 win in game two on Saturday.

The Ichabods shutout the Hornets in the first game on Friday night, sealing a convincing 10-0 win in eight innings.

ESU exacted its revenge on Saturday, powered by a five-run sixth inning.

Game three of the Turnpike Tussle will decide the series winner. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at Falley Field.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.