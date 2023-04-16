Bel Aire woman hospitalized following hit-and-run on Kansas interstate

MERIDIAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A hit-and-run along a Kansas interstate has left one woman in the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 just north of Meridian with reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Officials said a white 4-door sedan was headed north on the interstate in the lane beside a 2014 Toyota RAV4 driven by Doris Sosa-Claros, 59, of Bel Aire. They said the sedan failed to maintain its lane and side-swiped Sosa-Claros’ vehicle.

KHP noted that the collision caused the SUV to run off the road to the left and crash into the median as the sedan continued north.

Officials indicated that Sosa-Claros was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.